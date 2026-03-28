A massive shipment of KitKat chocolate bars has vanished in Europe in what the brand’s owner, Nestlé, described as a brazen heist that could leave store shelves short ahead of Easter.

The stolen cargo—more than 413,000 units from a new KitKat range—was being transported across Europe when it disappeared last week, weighing in at roughly 12 tonnes.

The truck had departed from central Italy en route to Poland, with planned distribution across multiple countries, but never reached its destination.

A ‘break’ taken too far

“We’ve always encouraged people to have a break with KitKat,” a spokesperson said on Saturday, nodding to the brand’s famous slogan. “But it seems thieves have taken the message too literally.”

The company warned the loss could ripple through supply chains at a crucial moment, with Easter demand looming.