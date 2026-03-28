EUROPE
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The great KitKat heist: 12 tonnes of chocolate stolen in Europe
Nestlé warns that a stolen shipment of nearly half a million chocolate bars could disrupt store shelves as investigators track the missing cargo.
The great KitKat heist: 12 tonnes of chocolate stolen in Europe
Nestlé says the missing chocolate may surface through unofficial sales channels across Europe, raising concerns about grey-market distribution. / Reuters
20 hours ago

A massive shipment of KitKat chocolate bars has vanished in Europe in what the brand’s owner, Nestlé, described as a brazen heist that could leave store shelves short ahead of Easter.

The stolen cargo—more than 413,000 units from a new KitKat range—was being transported across Europe when it disappeared last week, weighing in at roughly 12 tonnes.

The truck had departed from central Italy en route to Poland, with planned distribution across multiple countries, but never reached its destination.

A ‘break’ taken too far

“We’ve always encouraged people to have a break with KitKat,” a spokesperson said on Saturday, nodding to the brand’s famous slogan. “But it seems thieves have taken the message too literally.”

The company warned the loss could ripple through supply chains at a crucial moment, with Easter demand looming.

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Shortages and shadow markets feared

Nestlé said the missing chocolate could surface through unofficial sales channels across Europe, raising concerns about grey-market distribution.

Authorities are investigating the theft in coordination with logistics partners, while the company has urged retailers and consumers to remain vigilant.

Each bar carries a unique batch code that can be scanned to verify whether it is part of the stolen shipment, offering a potential trail to track the missing goods.

For now, however, both the truck and its chocolate cargo remain unaccounted for—leaving a conspicuous gap in Europe’s confectionery supply just weeks before one of the busiest chocolate-buying seasons of the year.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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