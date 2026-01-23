Syria’s health ministry has said it ended a health emergency in Aleppo, Deir Ezzor and Raqqa, announcing a transition to a recovery phase following recent military gains by government forces in the north and northeast of the country.

Friday’s declaration came after the Syrian army said it had taken control of eastern Aleppo’s countryside and the Deir Ezzor and Raqqa governorates after days of clashes with the YPG terrorists.

YPG is the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK.

In a statement, the ministry said the next phase would prioritise restoring essential health services, with a focus on primary care, national vaccination programmes, maternal and child health, and services for the elderly.

Ensuring a ‘smooth transition’

As part of the emergency response, the ministry’s Emergency Operations Center carried out field visits to Aleppo, Deir Ezzor, Raqqa and the town of Deir Hafer to assess conditions on the ground, support frontline medical staff, and improve coordination with local health authorities.