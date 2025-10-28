Türkiye has delivered the first indigenous Altay tanks to its armed forces, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced at the opening ceremony of the BMC Ankara Tank and New Generation Armored Vehicles Production Facility.

The Altay is Türkiye’s new main battle tank, and its mass production is carried out at the Ankara plant of Turkish automaker BMC.

Erdogan said on Tuesday the tanks completed a 35,000-kilometre (nearly 21,750-mile) testing programme and 3,700 live-fire exercises before being handed over to the military.

The president added that the Altay tank, upgraded with advanced systems, is designed to withstand the toughest battlefield conditions.