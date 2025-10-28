TÜRKİYE
Erdogan announces delivery of Türkiye's first homegrown Altay tanks to armed forces
Tanks completed 35,000 kilometres of testing and 3,700 live-fire exercises before deployment, the Turkish president says.
Erdogan says, “We are no longer just a state that follows; we are a state that is followed.” / AA
October 28, 2025

Türkiye has delivered the first indigenous Altay tanks to its armed forces, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced at the opening ceremony of the BMC Ankara Tank and New Generation Armored Vehicles Production Facility.

The Altay is Türkiye’s new main battle tank, and its mass production is carried out at the Ankara plant of Turkish automaker BMC.

Erdogan said on Tuesday the tanks completed a 35,000-kilometre (nearly 21,750-mile) testing programme and 3,700 live-fire exercises before being handed over to the military.

The president added that the Altay tank, upgraded with advanced systems, is designed to withstand the toughest battlefield conditions.

He also highlighted Türkiye’s mass production line, which spans 63,000 square metres, saying it will produce eight Altay tanks and 10 Altug armoured vehicles — described as “fortresses of the battlefield” — each month.

“We continue to write a legend with our state-of-the-art air, land, and sea vehicles,” Erdogan said. “We are no longer just a state that follows; we are a state that is followed.”

SOURCE:AA
By Sadiq S Bhat