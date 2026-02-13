The European Union (EU) must forge partnerships with countries like Türkiye, India and Brazil to address global challenges, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Merz said closer integration among EU members and ties with the United States, while important, are no longer sufficient to address today's economic and security challenges.

"We need to establish a strong network of global partnerships," Merz said. "Canada and Japan, Türkiye, India, and Brazil will play a key role in this, as will South Africa, the Gulf States, and others."

The conservative leader emphasised that the EU should strengthen cooperation with these nations based on mutual respect and a long-term perspective, focusing on shared concerns.

"This would avoid dependencies and risks and, at the same time, open up opportunities and possibilities for both sides," Merz said.

We share a fundamental interest in a political order in which we can trust agreements and in which we are able to tackle global problems together."

