China unveils nuclear triad in historic WWII anniversary parade
Beijing's first public display of its nuclear triad highlights both expanding deterrence capabilities and a rapidly growing arsenal, now estimated at 600 warheads.
Chinese state media described the weapons as the country’s strategic “ace.” (Photo: AP) / AP
September 3, 2025

China, for the first time, has publicly displayed its land, sea, and air-based nuclear forces during a massive military parade commemorating its victory against Japan and the end of World War II.

The parade on Wednesday showcased Beijing’s full nuclear triad, including the JingLei-1 air-launched long-range missile, the JuLang-3 submarine-launched intercontinental missile, the DongFeng-61 land-based intercontinental missile, and a new variant of the DongFeng-31 ICBM, according to state news agency Xinhua.

Chinese state media described the weapons as the country’s strategic “ace”, highlighting their role in “safeguarding national sovereignty, security and dignity”.

Analysts said the unveiling underscored Beijing’s ability to conduct retaliatory strikes across land, sea, and air — a core element of modern nuclear deterrence.

The parade comes as China’s nuclear arsenal is expanding at a record pace. 

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) estimates Beijing’s stockpile has reached around 600 warheads as of early 2025, growing by roughly 100 per year since 2023 — the fastest increase of any nuclear power.

