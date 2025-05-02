Four years ago, Basit Bashir, a cheerful man with a thick beard, opened a small clinic in Srinagar’s Karan Nagar area with a mission rooted in faith: to erase tattoos, free of charge. The 29-year-old laser removal specialist believed tattoos, prohibited in Islam, burden the soul. His services quickly gained traction across the region.



At first, his clients were mostly young people seeking to erase tattoos of their ex-partners' names, or older folk who had come to see their ink as incompatible with a more devout interpretation of their faith, adopted later in life. But over the past two years, Bashir has noticed a shift.

There has been a noticeable rise in young men and women seeking to erase images of AK-47 rifles, political slogans, and other symbols of Kashmiri resistance – badges of honour that once declared identity, but now attract the gaze of an ever-expanding surveillance state.



“Since the Pahalgam attack , more people are coming in,” Bashir told TRT World, referring to the recent assault that killed 26. “They’re afraid these tattoos will get them into trouble.”

Since 2022, he estimates he has removed more than 1,000 such tattoos. In conflict-scarred Kashmir, where a symbol can be interpreted by government agencies as anti-national sentiment, the wrong ink can turn someone into a suspect.



"If someone has an AK-47 tattooed elsewhere in India, they won't be targeted,” he said. “But here, in Kashmir, such tattoos are met with suspicion."

While tattoos remain prohibited in Islam, their popularity in Kashmir surged in the past decade, becoming both personal and political. Among younger generations, body art evolved into a canvas of defiance and belonging.

"These tattoos have gained significant popularity among younger generations, who view them as potent symbols of identity, resistance, or simply as a striking aesthetic that resonates with them," Bashir said.



Birds, flowers and guns

A 26-year-old woman from downtown Srinagar, who requested anonymity fearing reprisals, told TRT World how her fascination with tattoos began during her college years. Surrounded by friends flaunting inked names in italic, magical birds, and dainty flowers, she yearned for something to set her apart.

After much thought, she settled on a daring and unconventional choice — an AK-47 inked in jet black, its edges lined with gold, stretching across her forearm in 2021. Back then, it felt like an act of thrill and quiet rebellion. She had no idea that the same tattoo would one day become a source of anxiety.

"I was born and raised in a conflict zone. My choice felt like a powerful symbol, a personal act of defiance that resonated deeply with everything I had lived through," she said.