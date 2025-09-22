I remember the day Israel killed my sister Somaiya, her husband Anas, and their two little girls, Hoor and Sham - a day etched into me forever.

The world seems fixated on one date, as if it all began that day.

But in reality, it all began long before October 7, 2023, the day Hamas conducted attacks in southern Israel.

Israeli bombardments and ground invasion across the enclave since then have killed over 65,000 people.

Thousands more are believed to be buried under the rubble.

For my family and millions of Palestinians, the days even before October 7 happened are deeply etched in our memories, days when we lost our loved ones to Israeli brutality.

One of the most painful memories is the day when the British colonised Palestine and eventually handed control over to the Zionist movement, which then established the state of Israel on the ruins of more than 530 Palestinian villages and towns, including my family's.

It was the Balfour Declaration in 1917 that marked a turning point for Palestinians, bringing upheaval to their lives as Britain pledged support for creating ‘a national home for the Jewish people’ in Palestine, transforming the Zionist aspiration into a political reality.

And since then, our losses began.

My niece Noor, 14, is the only survivor of the air strike that killed my sister and her family. She survived with fractures in one hand and shrapnel in the other.

I still have not processed the shock of losing my sister and most of her family.

And world governments continue to refuse to recognise the suffering of the Palestinian people, which has lasted more than a century.

Are the lives of Palestinians less valuable than those of Israelis?

At this stage, even writing to the world in the hope that it will contribute to some meaningful change feels emotionally and mentally overwhelming.

Describing to the world how my sister and her family were burned and torn into pieces is nothing like witnessing it.

Noor had to watch her siblings burn, including Hoor, her younger sister and closest friend.

Endless funerals

Gaza feels like an endless, massive funeral.

It feels like a graveyard stretching from the northern border to the southern one.

Seventy to eighty percent of Palestinians in Gaza are refugees who have never accepted the colonial borders drawn to confine and control their lives.

They were expelled or fled in 1948 from what is now Israel, in what Palestinians call the Nakba.

They have always referred to the borders established in 1948 with the creation of Israel simply as ‘the fence.’

Palestinians from Gaza living abroad wake up every day wondering if their remaining family members have become the next victims of Israel’s ongoing genocide.

We wake up multiple times a night to check the news, and often we discover the murder of our families and loved ones by reading their names in the news.

Two days ago, I read about the killing of Ibrahim Al-Ghafari, a boy I went to school with in Gaza.

He was killed while waiting to receive aid from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) near the Netzarim Corridor.

The GHF, supported by the US and Israel, was created amid growing international pressure on Israel to ease its months-long blockade on humanitarian aid to Gaza, resulting in a famine.

According to the UN Office for Human Rights, between May 27 and August 13, at least 1,760 Palestinians were killed while trying to access aid, 994 near GHF sites and 766 along supply convoy routes.

Most of these deaths were attributed to Israeli forces. The figure marks an increase from the 1,373 deaths reported on August 1.

Mourning the losses

This morning, I woke up to the news that Muhammad Abujarad, my friend Mamoun’s brother, his wife, and two children were murdered in an Israeli air strike on a tent in Khan Younis.