Israel approves nearly 800 new illegal settlement homes in occupied West Bank
Since Netanyahu returned to power, illegal settlement construction across the territory has surged, with local media reporting approvals for more than 51,000 new housing units.
More than 700,000 illegal settlers live in the West Bank, including around 250,000 in East Jerusalem. / AA
December 10, 2025

Israel has given final approval for 764 housing units to be built in three settlements in the occupied West Bank, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said, a move condemned by Palestine as undermining regional peace efforts.

The ultra-nationalist Smotrich, who opposes the creation of a Palestinian state, said on Wednesday that since the beginning of his term in late 2022, some 51,370 housing units have been approved by the government's Higher Planning Council in the occupied West Bank, territory Palestinians seek for a future state.

Palestinian state news agency WAFA said Palestine called on US President Donald Trump's administration to pressure Israel over its settlement policies.

Washington should press Israel to "reverse their settlement policies, attempts at annexation and expansion, and the theft of Palestinian land, and to compel them to abide by international legitimacy and international law," said the Palestinian president's spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh.

The units will be spread out between Hashmonaim, just over the Green Line in central Israel, and Givat Zeev and Beitar Illit near Jerusalem.

Most world powers deem Israel's settlements —on land it captured in a 1967 war— illegal and numerous UN Security Council resolutions have called on Israel to halt all settlement activity.

"For us, all the settlements are illegal...and they are contrary to all the resolutions of international legitimacy," Wasel Abu Yousef, a member of the Palestine Liberation Organization's Executive Committee, told Reuters.

Settlement expansion accelerates

Israeli settlement construction has surged across the occupied West Bank since Benjamin Netanyahu’s current government took power at the end of 2022.

Israel says settlements are critical to its security and cites biblical, historical and political connections to the territory.

Local media said that 51,370 settler homes have been approved across the occupied territory since the beginning of the current government’s term.

According to data from the Israeli anti-settlement group Peace Now, more than 700,000 illegal settlers live in the West Bank, including around 250,000 in East Jerusalem.

Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians have been on the rise. At least 264 attacks in the occupied West Bank against Palestinians were reported in October, the biggest monthly total since UN officials began tracking such incidents in 2006, according to a UN report.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
