Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has spoken over the phone with his Saudi and Egyptian counterparts to discuss the situation in Gaza.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, Fidan held separate phone conversations with Saudi Arabia’s Faisal bin Farhan and Egypt’s Badr Abdelatty.

Talks focused on Gaza and preparations for next week's UN General Assembly, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

Earlier in the day, Fidan said Türkiye has been the guarantor of peace, stability, and justice, stressing the role Ankara has been playing in preventing and ending conflicts.

"Our diplomatic strength plays a decisive role in preventing and ending wars. Today, Türkiye has become the guarantor of peace, stability, and justice in our region. Thanks to diplomacy conducted under the leadership of the head of state,” Hakan Fidan said at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Turkish Foreign Ministry complex in the capital, Ankara.

Taking a dig at Israel, Fidan said, “Israel’s illegitimate policies and the oppression of Zionism have been exposed, while the Palestinian cause has gained momentum and support in international forums.”