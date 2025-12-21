Three Palestinians were killed on Sunday when Israeli forces struck the Shuja’iyya neighbourhood east of Gaza City, in what residents say was a violation of an ongoing ceasefire.

Medical sources told Palestine’s news agency Wafa, one person was killed after a drone dropped a bomb on a gathering of civilians in the densely populated area.

Two others were killed when an Israeli aircraft targeted an area near the Al-Shawa fuel station on Al-Mansoura Street, the sources added.

Witnesses described scenes of panic as residents fled streets marked by fresh craters and clouds of smoke.