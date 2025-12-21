WAR ON GAZA
Israeli strikes kill three Palestinians in Gaza despite ceasefire
Palestinians said bombs were dropped near homes and a fuel station, leaving craters and triggering fear among civilians.
Palestinians accuse Israel of repeated ceasefire violations since October. [File photo] / Reuters
December 21, 2025

Three Palestinians were killed on Sunday when Israeli forces struck the Shuja’iyya neighbourhood east of Gaza City, in what residents say was a violation of an ongoing ceasefire.

Medical sources told Palestine’s news agency Wafa, one person was killed after a drone dropped a bomb on a gathering of civilians in the densely populated area.

Two others were killed when an Israeli aircraft targeted an area near the Al-Shawa fuel station on Al-Mansoura Street, the sources added.

Witnesses described scenes of panic as residents fled streets marked by fresh craters and clouds of smoke.

Health officials say that since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, at least 404 Palestinians have been killed and 1,108 wounded by Israel.

Palestinians have accused Israel of repeatedly violating the ceasefire deal that halted Israel’s two-year genocidal war that has killed nearly 70,700 people, mostly women and children, and wounded over 171,000 others since October 2023.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
