The uncrewed Russian tanker drifting in the Mediterranean for the past two weeks has entered Libya’s search and rescue zone and is now about 40 nautical miles (74 kilometres) from Libya’s territorial waters.

Italy's Civil Protection, which has been monitoring the vessel, said on Friday the most significant risk is currently posed by the potential release of gas, adding that ⁠no leaks have been detected so far.

Based on prevailing southbound winds and sea currents, and assuming they do not change, it could take “from four to six days for the vessel to reach Libyan land,” said Civil Protection spokesman Pierfrancesco Demilito at a news conference with the international media in Rome.

Demilito said the vessel is estimated to be carrying 450 tonnes of heavy oil and 250 tonnes of diesel as fuel supplies, plus an “uncertain” quantity of LNG, which ⁠may have been partially dispersed.

Another main concern is that the tanker may ⁠crash into an offshore oil platform. However, there are no such platforms currently located nearby, Demilito added.

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‘Imminent and serious risk’