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Damaged Russian tanker carrying natural gas enters Libya rescue zone, raising spill fears
The tanker, carrying liquefied natural gas, was badly damaged in a suspected sea drone attack near Maltese waters earlier this month.
Damaged Russian tanker carrying natural gas enters Libya rescue zone, raising spill fears
Drifting Russian tanker has entered Libya search and rescue zone, Italy's civil protection says / Reuters
March 20, 2026

The uncrewed Russian tanker drifting in the Mediterranean for the past two weeks has entered Libya’s search and rescue zone and is now about 40 nautical miles (74 kilometres) from Libya’s territorial waters.

Italy's Civil Protection, which has been monitoring the vessel, said on Friday the most significant risk is currently posed by the potential release of gas, adding that ⁠no leaks have been detected so far.

Based on prevailing southbound winds and sea currents, and assuming they do not change, it could take “from four to six days for the vessel to reach Libyan land,” said Civil Protection spokesman Pierfrancesco Demilito at a news conference with the international media in Rome.

Demilito said the vessel is estimated to be carrying 450 tonnes of heavy oil and 250 tonnes of diesel as fuel supplies, plus an “uncertain” quantity of LNG, which ⁠may have been partially dispersed.

Another main concern is that the tanker may ⁠crash into an offshore oil platform. However, there are no such platforms currently located nearby, Demilito added.

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‘Imminent and serious risk’

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Demilio said that any intervention on the tanker would fall under the Libyan authorities, since the vessel is in the country’s search and rescue ⁠waters, but added that Italy has offered its help if requested.

The tanker, carrying liquefied natural gas, was badly damaged in a suspected sea drone attack near Maltese waters earlier this month. According to Russian authorities, it was hit and badly damaged by Ukrainian naval drones.

In a joint letter sent on Wednesday to the European Commission, the leaders of Italy, Spain, Malta, Greece and Cyprus have warned that the vessel poses an “imminent and serious risk” of a major ecological disaster, and requested that the bloc’s civil protection mechanism.

The five leaders urged a coordinated EU-level response to mobilise resources quickly, citing the tanker’s damaged condition and hazardous cargo as key concerns.

All the crew members survived, but the damaged tanker is now drifting and carrying a payload of explosive fuel.

In their letter, the five leaders highlighted broader risks posed by vessels operating outside international standards, warning of threats to maritime safety and the environment across the Mediterranean.

RelatedTRT World - Ukraine hits Russian oil depot in massive drone strike
SOURCE:AP
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