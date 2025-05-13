Albania's prime minister Edi Rama has secured an unprecedented fourth term in power as his Socialist Party sailed to victory in Sunday's parliamentary election, a near complete vote count showed on Tuesday.

With 94 percent of ballots counted, the Socialist Party (PS) had 52 percent of the votes, ahead of the second-placed Democratic Party (PD) with 34 percent, official figures from the election commission showed.

The state election commission is due to announce full results on Tuesday.

If confirmed, the result would mark an improvement on the last election when PS got 49 percent, and it would give Rama a comfortable majority to form a government.

It would also enable him to continue working to honour his pledge to bring Albania into the European Union by 2030, although many experts say that timeline is optimistic.

Gaining West’s support