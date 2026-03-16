Iraq is preparing alternative routes to export crude after the shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz halted shipments, with officials saying the Kirkuk–Ceyhan Oil Pipeline to Türkiye could resume operations within days.

Deputy Prime Minister and Oil Minister Hayyan Abdul Ghani said Monday that Baghdad is working urgently to restore export capacity following disruptions caused by the ongoing regional war.

In a video statement, Abdul Ghani said Iraq had been producing about 4.4 million barrels per day under its OPEC quota, exporting roughly 3.4 million barrels daily — mostly through southern facilities such as the Basra Oil Terminal.

But the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime route for Gulf energy shipments, forced Iraq to halt exports and sharply cut production.

“Oil production has now been reduced to around 1.5–1.6 million barrels per day to meet domestic needs,” the minister said, noting that refineries are operating at maximum capacity to supply gasoline, diesel, liquefied petroleum gas and other fuels.

Emergency reserves are also being maintained to ensure energy security.

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Searching for new export routes