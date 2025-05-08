TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Iraqi PM hails Türkiye-Iraq Development Road as key project for Middle East
"We want Türkiye-Iraq ties to be part of the regional stability equation," Prime Minister al Sudani says.
00:00
Iraqi PM hails Türkiye-Iraq Development Road as key project for Middle East
The Development Road is a major trade route linking Iraq and Türkiye through railways, roads, ports, and cities. / AA
May 8, 2025

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al Sudani has called the Türkiye-Iraq-led Development Road Project "one of the most important initiatives in the Middle East,” emphasising its potential to reshape regional connectivity and economic integration.

Speaking at the “FOCUS: Türkiye-Iraq Relations” programme in the capital Ankara on Thursday, al Sudani said his government wants Türkiye-Iraq ties to serve as a pillar of regional stability.

“We want Türkiye-Iraq ties to be part of the regional stability equation,” he said, highlighting the broader geopolitical significance of cooperation between the two neighbours.

Sudani also criticised Israel's prime minister and warned of rising regional tensions. "The Netanyahu government is trying to drag the region into the flames of war," he said.

During the event, held at Anadolu headquarters, Sudani offered a comprehensive assessment of Türkiye-Iraq relations, addressing their bilateral, regional, and international dimensions.

$30B bilateral trade target

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat said Thursday that Türkiye and Iraq will resolutely continue to take new steps to increase their bilateral trade volume to $30 billion, and increase mutual investments.

RECOMMENDED

"I believe that the bilateral and inter-delegation meetings to be held under the chairmanship of our President Erdogan and Iraqi Prime Minister al Sudani will make significant contributions to further advancing Türkiye-Iraq relations, which have been rapidly developing in the political, economic, security and commercial fields in recent years," Bolat wrote on social media.

He emphasised that they will also take new steps to make their connection and trade with Iraq even stronger with the Development Road project and new border gates.

"On this occasion, I welcome the Prime Minister of Iraq, Mr al Sudani, to our country and hope that his visit will make significant contributions to the relations between our countries," he added.

The Development Road is a major trade route linking Iraq and Türkiye through railways, roads, ports, and cities.

Spanning 1,200 kilometres (745 miles), the railway and highway will connect the Great Faw Port, which is set to become the largest port in the Middle East.

RelatedTürkiye’s Development Road project inches closer to implementation

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
ICC rules out sanctions against Bangladesh after T20 World Cup absence
40 more patients evacuated from Gaza via Rafah crossing under strict Israeli restrictions
US military boards 'defiant oil tanker' in Indian Ocean
UK police review complaint against ex-Prince Andrew over data leak to Epstein
India, Greece ink declaration to strengthen defence industrial collaboration
Yemen swears in new cabinet in Riyadh, appoints three women ministers
Gaza committee awaits 'Board of Peace' meeting to confirm funding pledges
Israel’s blatant West Bank move breaches international law, Oslo Accords: experts
US Vice President JD Vance visits Armenia, Azerbaijan to 'advance' peace
Turkish vice president meets Brazil's ambassador, discusses expanding cooperation ahead of COP31
UN rapporteur rebukes Herzog for falsifying history, says Beersheba was Ottoman—not Israeli—in 1917
Afghanistan has created conditions 'similar to or worse than' pre-9/11 attacks: Pakistan
Eritrea rejects Ethiopia's 'fabricated' claims of troops on its soil as tensions resurface
Egypt condemns Israel's moves to deepen annexation in occupied West Bank
Türkiye, seven other nations condemn Israel's measures to tighten control over occupied West Bank