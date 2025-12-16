A 13-year-old girl killed in the atomic bombing of Hiroshima has been identified decades later through DNA testing of hair and ashes preserved at the city’s Peace Memorial Park, local officials and media reported.

The Hiroshima city government said on Monday that this was the first time DNA analysis had been successfully used to identify an atomic bomb victim, according to Kyodo News.

Hair and ashes stored at the Peace Memorial Park were found to belong to Hatsue Kajiyama, who went missing after the US bombing of the city on August 6 1945, near the end of the war.

The hair had been preserved, along with ashes, listed under the name Michiko Kajiyama in the burial registry for unclaimed remains.

However, Hatsue’s 60-year-old nephew, Shuji, notified the city that the name might have been recorded incorrectly and requested that the information be verified.