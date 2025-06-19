Anxiety mounted across Gulf Arab states after Israel briefly claimed on Thursday that it had struck multiple nuclear sites in Iran, including the Bushehr power plant on the Gulf coast, heightening fears of environmental disaster and regional conflict escalation.

The Israeli military later retracted the statement, saying it had been issued “by mistake.” Earlier, the military had announced strikes on nuclear facilities at Bushehr, Isfahan, and Natanz as part of what it described as an intensifying campaign to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons — an ambition Tehran firmly denies.

The prospect of any strike on Bushehr, Iran’s only operational nuclear power plant, has already raised particular concern among Gulf nations due to its proximity to their shores and critical desalination infrastructure.

Following the reports of the Israeli attack, which were retracted later, Russia urged Israel to immediately halt air strikes on the facility, where over 200 Russian engineers are currently stationed.

The Bushehr plant was built by Russia’s Rosatom and uses Russian fuel that Moscow then takes back when it is spent to reduce nuclear proliferation risk. Earlier in the day, Russian media reported that dozens of Russian specialists were evacuated from the plant, citing a statement from Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that a solution to the conflict was possible and insisted Israel had assured Moscow it would protect Russian engineers at the Bushehr plant.

He warned against actions that could provoke further consolidation around Iran’s political leadership and emphasised the need for talks that respect both Israel’s security and Iran’s civilian nuclear ambitions.

Putin also dismissed suggestions of providing Iran with military aid under a recent strategic pact, stressing the agreement does not cover military cooperation.

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova on Thursday reiterated a warning to the United States not to get involved militarily in the Israel-Iran conflict, saying this would have unpredictable and negative consequences.

Related TRT Global - Iran's underground uranium enrichment facilities still intact despite Israeli strikes — Putin

Gulf states on high alert

Earlier, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)—comprising Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates—has activated emergency measures to prepare for potential radiological or environmental fallout.