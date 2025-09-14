DIPLOMACY & FOREIGN POLICY
2 min read
Taliban discusses normalising ties with US in prisoner swap meeting
Taliban said in its statement that discussions included developing bilateral ties and investment opportunities in Afghanistan.
Taliban discusses normalising ties with US in prisoner swap meeting
Amir Khan Muttaqi, left, the acting foreign minister of the Taliban government, meets with Adam Boehler, the US special envoy for Detainee Affairs. / AP
September 14, 2025

The Taliban has said it discussed normalising relations between Afghanistan and the United States in a meeting with Trump administration officials that mainly focused on a prisoner swap.

The Taliban statement said its foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, met with Trump's special envoy for hostage response, Adam Boehler, and its special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad. The Taliban released photographs from their talks.

"Comprehensive discussions were held on ways to develop bilateral relations between the two countries, issues related to citizens, and investment opportunities in Afghanistan," the statement said. It did not say where or precisely when the meeting was held.

The statement added that the US delegation also expressed condolences over the devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan late last month.

Prisoner swap

RECOMMENDED

Both sides agreed to maintain communication on key issues, particularly the detainees held in the US and Afghanistan.

"Adam Boehler, referring to the issue of detained citizens between Afghanistan and the United States, said that both countries will exchange prisoners," Afghanistan's deputy prime minister Abdul Ghani Baradar's office said after their meeting.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stopped short of confirming an exchange would take place, saying Boehler had gone to Kabul to "explore what's possible".

"Our special envoy for people unlawfully detained has been having conversations for a while", Rubio told reporters as he headed to the Middle East.

"Obviously, it'll be the president's decision in terms of any trades or any exchanges, but we most certainly want any Americans or anyone who's being unlawfully detained to be released. And so he went there to explore what that would look like."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Israel starts constructing new settlement road to encircle occupied East Jerusalem
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone