The ICJ ruled that Israel is obliged under the Geneva Convention to agree to and facilitate relief schemes provided by third states and impartial humanitarian groups, including the UNRWA and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), to ensure that sufficient aid reaches Gaza.

In its detailed opinion on Wednesday, the world court underscored that Israel, as the occupying power, carries an unconditional duty to ensure the local population’s basic needs are met.

Meanwhile, the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, passed a bill in its preliminary reading to annex the occupied West Bank.

While the ICJ’s ruling was welcomed by Türkiye, the UN and Palestinian resistance group Hamas, the Israeli annexation plan was equally condemned by several countries.

Hamas

Hamas rebuked Israel over Gaza aid restrictions, saying the ruling confirms that Israel commits acts of genocide by deliberately starving Palestinians and cannot legally enforce settlement policies in the occupied territories.

In a statement, the movement said the ICJ advisory opinion rejected Israel’s claims against the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) and reaffirmed the vital humanitarian role of the agency and other UN institutions in providing aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

“The ICJ decision banning the use of starvation as a method of warfare confirms that the (Israeli) occupation, which deliberately starves Palestinians, is committing a form of genocide,” Hamas said.

Hamas highlighted that the ICJ ruling underlines Israel’s obligation to meet the urgent humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people in Gaza, calling it “a clear call for the international community to act immediately to guarantee the entry of humanitarian aid and prevent its politicisation or use as a tool of coercion by the occupation.”

Türkiye

Türkiye will continue to stand with the Palestinian people in their just struggle and will resolutely support efforts to effectively implement international law and establish justice, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

Türkiye has contributed to the process before the ICJ through written and oral statements, it highlighted.

UN

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Israel should comply with an International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling directing it to ensure Palestinians have the "basic needs" to survive.

"This is a very important decision. And I hope that Israel will abide by it," Guterres said.

Condemnations of Israeli annexation

