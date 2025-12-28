A Democratic member of the US House Judiciary Committee said Congress should consider forcing Justice Department officials to testify publicly over delays in releasing documents linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Eric Swalwell of California said on the MS NOW news channel on Sunday that the committee had already acted unanimously.

“Every member of the Judiciary Committee, every Republican, every Democrat, voted to release these documents,” he said, stressing lawmakers expected to receive them “yesterday, not today, not tomorrow.”

The files, he said, are needed “so that we could stand up for victims and to make sure that we know the names of the people who enabled Jeffrey Epstein.”

“They have not done that yet,” Swalwell said, referring to the Justice Department.

He outlined several potential responses, including financial pressure.

“We can restrict funding to the Department of Justice,” he said.