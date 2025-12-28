WORLD
US lawmaker urges public hearings for Justice Department over delay in Epstein files release
Democrats have criticised redactions as violating transparency, while the Justice Department defended the redactions to protect exploitation.
Swalwell says public hearings would be the most effective option. / Reuters
December 28, 2025

A Democratic member of the US House Judiciary Committee said Congress should consider forcing Justice Department officials to testify publicly over delays in releasing documents linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Eric Swalwell of California said on the MS NOW news channel on Sunday that the committee had already acted unanimously.

“Every member of the Judiciary Committee, every Republican, every Democrat, voted to release these documents,” he said, stressing lawmakers expected to receive them “yesterday, not today, not tomorrow.”

The files, he said, are needed “so that we could stand up for victims and to make sure that we know the names of the people who enabled Jeffrey Epstein.”

“They have not done that yet,” Swalwell said, referring to the Justice Department.

He outlined several potential responses, including financial pressure.

“We can restrict funding to the Department of Justice,” he said.

He also pointed to Congress’s power to compel testimony, saying lawmakers could “bring officials in under inherent contempt” or summon them for hearings.

Swalwell said public hearings would be the most effective option, arguing officials should be asked directly, “Where the hell are these files, and why are you keeping Donald Trump’s name to the degree that you are out of them.”

He added that such steps would require a House majority, saying Democrats would need to signal their willingness to act if they gain control.

The Justice Department released thousands of Epstein-related documents under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, signed by Trump on November 19.

Those files included photos of prominent figures, grand jury transcripts and investigative records, though many pages were heavily redacted to protect victims.

The agency released an additional 30,000 documents on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, it said it had received more than 1 million additional documents potentially related to Epstein.

Democrats have criticised redactions as violating transparency, while the Justice Department defended the redactions to protect exploitation material and survivor privacy.

SOURCE:AA
