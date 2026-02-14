The newest Jeffrey Epstein files release includes messages dating from 2019 from former White House adviser Steve Bannon with the convicted sex offender about ways he could work to undermine Pope Francis.

CNN on Saturday reported that the correspondence, disclosed as part of a recent document dump, indicates that Bannon saw Francis -- who died in 2025 -- as a key ideological opponent to his nationalist-populist agenda and sought support from Epstein in advancing efforts against him.

In one June 2019 message, Bannon wrote: “Will take down (Pope) Francis,” adding, “The Clintons, (Chinese President) Xi, Francis, EU -- come on brother.”

CNN reported that the exchanges included discussions about French journalist Frederic Martel’s controversial book In the Closet of the Vatican, which examines secrecy and power within the Catholic Church.

Bannon suggested Epstein, who died in jail in August 2019, could serve as executive producer for a potential film adaptation, writing: “You are now exec producer of ‘ITCOTV’ (In the closet of the Vatican).” Martel told CNN he believed Bannon wanted to “instrumentalise” the book in his campaign against the pope.

Though no longer an advisor to US President Donald Trump, Bannon hosts a podcast and remains influential in circles close to the president.

‘Catholics must choose’