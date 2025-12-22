Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have urged Thailand and Cambodia to exercise restraint, as the militaries of the two countries are set to meet this week amid ongoing border clashes.
In a joint statement issued after the ASEAN meeting held in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur on Monday, the foreign ministers reaffirmed their readiness to support all efforts that contribute to reducing tensions and restoring stability.
“The Meeting expressed serious concerns over the continued tensions and hostilities, which have resulted in significant casualties, damage to civilian infrastructure, and the displacement of civilians on both sides of the border,” said the statement, shared by the Cambodian prime minister's spokesperson on X.
The ministers also called on both countries to ensure that civilians living in affected border areas can return to their homes and normal livelihoods, “without obstruction and in safety and dignity,” as they existed before the outbreak of hostilities.
They reaffirmed their shared commitment to refraining from the threat or use of force, the peaceful settlement of disputes, and respect for international boundaries and international law, to promote peace, security, stability, and prosperity in the region.
The meeting further urged Cambodia and Thailand to exercise maximum restraint and take immediate steps toward the cessation of all forms of hostilities.
‘Collateral effects’
“The Meeting called on both countries to restore mutual trust and confidence, and to return to dialogue, including through bilateral mechanisms,” the statement added.
Soon after the ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting, Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow told reporters that Bangkok and Phnom Penh have agreed on a meeting between military officials after the Thai side proposed that the two militaries should “meet as soon as possible.”
He said the meeting would be held under the General Border Committee framework of the two nations on December 24.
The ASEAN foreign ministers "welcomed the discussions on resumption of the ceasefire and cessation of hostilities," it said, referring to the GBC meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday.
Thai authorities have said 21 Thai soldiers and one civilian have been killed during ongoing clashes, while Cambodia's Interior Ministry said 20 Cambodian civilians were killed and 79 others injured.
Thailand also said that another 33 civilians were killed as "collateral effects of the situation."