Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have urged Thailand and Cambodia to exercise restraint, as the militaries of the two countries are set to meet this week amid ongoing border clashes.

In a joint statement issued after the ASEAN meeting held in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur on Monday, the foreign ministers reaffirmed their readiness to support all efforts that contribute to reducing tensions and restoring stability.

“The Meeting expressed serious concerns over the continued tensions and hostilities, which have resulted in significant casualties, damage to civilian infrastructure, and the displacement of civilians on both sides of the border,” said the statement, shared by the Cambodian prime minister's spokesperson on X.

The ministers also called on both countries to ensure that civilians living in affected border areas can return to their homes and normal livelihoods, “without obstruction and in safety and dignity,” as they existed before the outbreak of hostilities.

They reaffirmed their shared commitment to refraining from the threat or use of force, the peaceful settlement of disputes, and respect for international boundaries and international law, to promote peace, security, stability, and prosperity in the region.

The meeting further urged Cambodia and Thailand to exercise maximum restraint and take immediate steps toward the cessation of all forms of hostilities.

‘Collateral effects’