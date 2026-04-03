As the US-Israeli war on Iran reshapes the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East, a new front has emerged — not on land or in the air, but in one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints: the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran on Thursday reiterated that it is drafting a joint protocol with Oman to oversee traffic through the narrow waterway. Coupled with signals from Tehran about imposing conditions — or even tolls — on passing vessels, the move is raising urgent questions about who truly controls this vital artery of global trade.

While Iran and Oman have territorial claims over the strait, experts in maritime law say that they can’t simply force ships to pay money to use it.

“Under international law, the Strait of Hormuz is not controlled by the international community in a sovereign sense,” Sanjeet Ruhal, professor of international maritime security law at the International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI) in Malta, tells TRT World.

“Iran and Oman retain sovereignty over their respective territorial seas, but that sovereignty is limited by the right of transit passage in straits used for international navigation,” he explains. “Passage must be continuous and expeditious, and it shall not be impeded.”

Related TRT World - Iran, Oman draft protocol to manage Strait of Hormuz traffic

Ruhal further clarifies that Iran and Oman, as the two coastal states, “may adopt limited laws on safety, navigation, pollution, and sea lanes, but they may not convert the strait into a permission-based corridor,” as per international maritime laws.



At stake is not just regional stability, but the future of the rules governing international navigation in such narrow waterways.

Legally, the Strait of Hormuz occupies a unique space. The 167-kilometre-long waterway — that connects the Gulf with the Sea of Oman, with its narrowest point being only 33 kilometres wide — lies within the territorial waters of Iran and Oman, but it is also governed by international law as a strait used for global navigation.

Roughly a fifth of the world’s oil supply — around 20 million barrels per day — passes through the Strait of Hormuz, making it indispensable to global energy markets, particularly in Asia.

Even though traffic through the strait has declined sharply since the outbreak of the US-Israel war on Iran, with rising insurance premiums and security risks deterring shipping companies, future developments can set a precedent on how such waterways are used.

Related TRT World - Iran advances Strait of Hormuz toll plan

Since the war began on February 28, only 292 commercial vessels transited the vital strait under Iranian oversight by March 31 — roughly 95 percent below pre-war levels, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development — highlighting the extent of disruption and Tehran’s effective grip over the waterway.

Several reports have also pointed to multiple commercial vessels being struck in and around the Strait of Hormuz during the ongoing escalation, with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps warning that ships attempting to transit the waterway without its approval would be targeted.

The de facto blockade of the strait has already sent ripples through global markets, reviving long-standing fears about the vulnerability of maritime chokepoints.

Iran, for its part, insists the strait remains “open to the world” but only “closed to enemies.” On Thursday, Iranian military spokesperson Abolfazl Shekarchi hardened the stance, asserting that the waterway would be closed “long-term” to the US and Israel.

Related TRT World - Iran says Strait of Hormuz open to 'world' but closed to 'enemies'

Can Iran legally impose tolls?

“As a general rule, no,” Ruhal says when asked whether Iran can legally impose tolls. “No charge may be levied upon foreign ships by reason only of their passage.”

The legal framework governing such waterways is set out in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which guarantees the right of “transit passage” through straits used for international navigation.

Under Articles 37 to 44 of the convention, ships and aircraft are entitled to continuous and expeditious passage that cannot be impeded or suspended. Crucially, Article 26 prohibits states from levying charges on vessels merely for passage, allowing fees only for specific services rendered, while Article 42 limits coastal states from adopting measures that would hamper transit.

That legal framework is now being tested.

Tehran’s consideration of a tolling system — or conditional access based on political alignment or national identity — has sparked alarm among maritime stakeholders.

“A toll for mere passage, or a nationality-based condition for access, would be incompatible with the treaty regime,” says Ruhal. Charges, he notes, are only permissible for specific services rendered, such as pilotage or port assistance — not for simply transiting the waterway.

The distinction is critical. While artificial waterways like the Suez and Panama canals charge transit fees, natural straits like Hormuz operate under a different legal framework designed to guarantee uninterrupted global access.

A fee-based system in Hormuz, Ruhal argues, would effectively transform a shared maritime route into a controlled gateway — undermining the principle of non-discriminatory transit.

Related TRT World - Hormuz disruption the result of 'illegal' US-Israeli attacks on Iran: China

A wartime strategy — or something more?

From Tehran’s perspective, however, the calculus is not purely legal.

“We are now in a state of war, and wartime conditions cannot be governed by peacetime rules,” Kazem Gharibabadi, the Iranian deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, asserted on Thursday as he justified Iran’s position.

Reza Khanzadeh, a professor of Middle East politics at George Mason University, sees the toll proposal as part of a broader strategic play.