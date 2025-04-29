US President Donald Trump is holding a rally in Michigan to mark the first 100 days of his second term, staging his largest public event since returning to the White House in a state that has been especially rocked by his steep trade tariffs and combative attitude toward Canada.

On Tuesday, Trump will visit Selfridge Air National Guard Base with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer at 3:45pm (19:45 GMT).

He is then scheduled to hold a rally at Macomb Community College, north of Detroit, at 6 pm (22:00 GMT), in what the White House has dubbed his "100th Day in Office Achievement Speech."

Michigan was one of the battleground states Trump flipped from the Democratic column. But it has also been deeply affected by his tariffs, including on new imported cars and auto parts.

Trump, who took office for his second term on January 20, will complete his first 100 days on Wednesday. In line with his "America First" campaign promises, he introduced a series of tariffs aimed at boosting domestic production.

However, the measures have sparked severe repercussions in the global economy, with aggressive tariffs on major partners causing rising tensions and uncertainty, according to economists and trade experts.

The president imposed tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China, and introduced sector-specific duties on steel, aluminum, and automobile imports starting February 1. His most controversial move came on April 2, when he announced sweeping reciprocal tariffs ranging from 10 percent to 50 percent on all countries.

Tariffs on China reached 145 percent, and 245 percent for certain goods already subjected to previous levies.

Temporary exemptions were granted to products compliant with the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). Trump also introduced a 90-day tariff pause to encourage negotiations, though talks with China remain unresolved.