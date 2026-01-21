The European Parliament has decided to suspend its work on the European Union's trade deal with the United States in protest at US President Donald Trump's demands to acquire Greenland and threats of tariffs on European allies who oppose his plan.

The EU assembly has been debating legislative proposals to remove many EU import duties on US goods, a key part of the agreement struck in Turnberry, Scotland, at the end of July, as well as to continue zero duties for US lobsters, initially agreed with Trump in 2020.

The proposals require approval by the parliament and EU governments.

Many lawmakers have complained that the trade deal is lopsided, with the EU required to cut most import duties while the US sticks to a broad rate of 15 percent.

However, they had previously appeared willing to accept it, albeit with conditions, such as an 18-month sunset clause and measures to respond to possible surges of US imports.

Risk of higher US tariffs