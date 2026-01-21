WORLD
2 min read
EU lawmakers put US trade deal on ice over Trump's Greenland push, tariff threats
Suspending the deal raises the risk of retaliatory US tariffs, as the Trump administration has warned it will offer no concessions, including on steel and spirits, unless the deal is approved.
EU lawmakers put US trade deal on ice over Trump's Greenland push, tariff threats
Trump argues he wants to protect Greenland from perceived Russian and Chinese threats. / Reuters
January 21, 2026

The European Parliament has decided to suspend its work on the European Union's trade deal with the United States in protest at US President Donald Trump's demands to acquire Greenland and threats of tariffs on European allies who oppose his plan.

The EU assembly has been debating legislative proposals to remove many EU import duties on US goods, a key part of the agreement struck in Turnberry, Scotland, at the end of July, as well as to continue zero duties for US lobsters, initially agreed with Trump in 2020.

The proposals require approval by the parliament and EU governments.

Many lawmakers have complained that the trade deal is lopsided, with the EU required to cut most import duties while the US sticks to a broad rate of 15 percent.

However, they had previously appeared willing to accept it, albeit with conditions, such as an 18-month sunset clause and measures to respond to possible surges of US imports.

RelatedTRT World - EU vows 'unflinching' response to Trump's Greenland takeover threat

Risk of higher US tariffs

RECOMMENDED

The trade committee of the European Parliament was due to set its position in votes on January 26-27. However, this has now been postponed.

The chair of the committee Bernd Lange told a news conference on Wednesday that the new tariff threats had broken the Turnberry deal, saying it would now be put on hold until further notice.

However, freezing the deal risks angering Trump, which could lead to higher US tariffs. The Trump administration has also ruled out any concessions, such as cutting tariffs on spirits or steel, until the deal is in place.

Trump argues he wants to protect Greenland from perceived Russian and Chinese threats, although analysts suggest Beijing is a small player in the region.

EU leaders will hold an emergency summit on Greenland in Brussels on Thursday.

RelatedTRT World - Davos: Trump reiterates 'owning' Greenland, slams Canada, Europe, calls Ukraine 'a bloodbath'
Explore
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Hamas discusses Gaza ceasefire, West Bank escalation in talks with Iran
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat