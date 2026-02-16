President Donald Trump is committed to the success of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban because his leadership is crucial for US national interests, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said, offering a strong US endorsement for the long-time leader who is facing an election in April.
Speaking at a joint news conference with Orban in Budapest on Monday, Rubio said US ties with Hungary were entering a "golden era" but appeared to make that conditional on the continuation of Orban's leadership.
"President Trump is deeply committed to your success, because your success is our success," Rubio said, standing next to Orban. "We want this country to do well. It's in our national interest, especially as long as you're the prime minister and the leader of this country," Rubio said.
'Oppressive machinery of Brussels'
Rubio, who also serves as Trump's national security adviser, was on the second leg of a two-day tour of central Europe, visiting Slovakia and Hungary, whose conservative leaders have warm ties with Trump and are critical of the European Union.
At an April 12 parliamentary election set to be keenly contested, Orban faces his biggest challenge since his Fidesz party came to power in a landslide victory in 2010.
The vote will have major implications for Europe and its strengthening conservative and far-right political movements.
Orban, long one of Trump's closest allies in Europe, has often clashed with the EU on a range of issues while maintaining cordial ties with Russia and criticising Ukraine.
On Monday, Orban said the government "will be created after the election in Hungary based on the intention of the Hungarians."
"Sometimes I lose, sometimes I win," said Orban, who returned to power in 2010.
"So don't be afraid what will be if we are not winning because it's regularly happened here," he added.
In a speech on Saturday, Orban insisted he would keep up his fight against "pseudo-civil organisations, bought journalists, judges, politicians".
He also took aim at the "oppressive machinery of Brussels", another jibe at the European Union's leadership, with whom he has long been at loggerheads on a host of issues.