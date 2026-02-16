President Donald Trump is committed to the success of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban because his leadership is crucial for US national interests, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said, offering a strong US endorsement for the long-time leader who is facing an election in April.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Orban in Budapest on Monday, Rubio said US ties with Hungary were entering a "golden era" but appeared to make that conditional on the continuation of Orban's leadership.

"President Trump is deeply committed to your success, because your success is our success," Rubio said, standing next to Orban. "We want this country to do well. It's in our national interest, especially as long as you're the prime minister and the leader of this country," Rubio said.

'Oppressive machinery of Brussels'

Rubio, who also serves as Trump's national security adviser, was on the second leg of a two-day tour of central Europe, visiting Slovakia and Hungary, whose conservative leaders have warm ties with Trump and are critical of the European Union.

At an April 12 parliamentary election set to be keenly contested, Orban faces his biggest challenge since his Fidesz party came to power in a landslide victory in 2010.