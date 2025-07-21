WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Pope speaks against forced mass displacement of Gaza civilians in call with Abbas
In a phone conversation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Pope Leo XIV condemns the "indiscriminate use of force" and any "forced mass displacement" of people in Gaza.
Pope speaks against forced mass displacement of Gaza civilians in call with Abbas
Pope Leo XIV greets people at the end of the Angelus prayer in Castel Gandolfo, Italy, July 20, 2025. / REUTERS
July 21, 2025

Pope Leo XIV, whose role in advocating for peace in Gaza has become notably stark since Israel struck the territory's only Catholic church last week, told Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas that he opposed any forced displacement of Palestinians.

The Vatican said Abbas, who leads the internationally recognised Palestinian Authority, had phoned the pope on Monday, three days after Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called and expressed regret over the strike on Gaza's Holy Family church.

Israel has said the strike, which killed three people and wounded the church's parish priest, was a mistake.

RelatedTRT Global - Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'

The small church in Gaza has been a focus of papal advocacy for peace throughout the war in the territory. Pope Leo's predecessor Pope Francis spoke to the parish nightly.

In Monday's conversation with Abbas, Leo condemned the "indiscriminate use of force" and any "forced mass displacement" of people in Gaza, the Vatican said.

RECOMMENDED

Israel has said it wants Palestinians in Gaza to move to a special humanitarian zone in Gaza or leave the territory voluntarily.

All mainstream Palestinian groups and neighbouring Arab states have rejected any plan that would displace them.

In emotional remarks on Sunday after his weekly Angelus prayer, Leo read out the names of those killed at the church in Gaza and called for an end to the "barbarity of war".

SOURCE:REUTERS
Explore
Some personnel advised to leave a US military base in Qatar: diplomats
Syrian army sends reinforcements to eastern Aleppo amid tensions with YPG terror group
Türkiye, Somalia sign labour agreement to expand workforce cooperation
Kushner, Witkoff seek to travel to Russia to meet Putin over Ukraine peace plan
Turkish, Iranian foreign ministers hold second call in 24 hours amid rising regional tensions
Syria asks Lebanon to hand over Assad-era officers
Denmark to strengthen Greenland defence as US eyes takeover
Israeli army launches incursion into Syria's Quneitra countryside again
Israel violates Gaza ceasefire again with artillery fire
Four arrested after attack on Iranian embassy in The Hague
Iran judiciary signals fast trials and executions for detained protesters despite Trump threats
China urges US to uphold international law after Trump's 'own morality' remarks
Gulf states warn US intervention in Iran could destabilise the region
2025 third hottest year on record: EU climate change service
Migrant deaths rise in ICE custody as detentions surge under Trump