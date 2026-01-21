A South Korean court has sentenced former prime minister Han Duck-soo to 23 years in prison for his role in a failed attempt to impose martial law during the administration of ousted President Yoon Suk-yeol.

The Seoul Central District Court handed down the sentence on Wednesday in the first ruling confirming that the December 3 2024 martial law declaration constituted an insurrection, according to Yonhap News.

Han, 76, served as South Korea's prime minister under Yoon, who was ousted from office last year for trying to impose martial law.