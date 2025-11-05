US President Donald Trump accused "kamikaze" Democrats of being prepared to destroy the country as the government shutdown became the longest in history on Wednesday, eclipsing the 35-day record set during the Republican leader's first term.

"I just got back from Japan," the Republican president told a breakfast meeting with Republican senators at the White House as the shutdown entered its sixth week.

"I talked about the kamikaze pilots. I think these guys are kamikaze," he said, referencing Democrats. "They'll take down the country if they have to."

Hours before the shutdown record toppled at midnight, the Trump administration sounded the alarm over turmoil at airports nationwide if the crisis drags further into November, with worsening staff shortages snarling airports and closing down sections of airspace.

"You'll see mass cancellations, and you may see us close certain parts of the airspace, because we just cannot manage it because we don't have the air traffic controllers," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told a news conference in Philadelphia.

Federal agencies have been grinding to a halt since Congress failed to approve funding past September 30, and the pain has been mounting as welfare programmes — including aid that helps millions of Americans afford groceries — hang in the balance.

Some 1.4 million federal workers, from air traffic controllers to park wardens, remain on enforced leave or are working without pay. Some courts are using emergency funds to stay open, and warning that operations could slow if the shutdown drags on.

‘Defiance’