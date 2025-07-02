In the Knesset, the Israeli parliament hailed by the West as a beacon of democracy in the Middle East, a troubling pattern persists: the relentless targeting of Palestinian-Israeli members, particularly those who voice criticism of Israel’s human rights violations in besieged Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The latest target of this campaign is Ayman Odeh, a leader of the Hadash political alliance who faces imminent expulsion from the Knesset at the hands of his Jewish colleagues.

Far from being an isolated event, the campaign by Jewish members of the Knesset to expel Odeh appears to be well-organised.

“Odeh is not an exception. Every Arab member of the Knesset would tell you that they have suffered incitement and violence,” Sami Abu Shehadeh, a former Knesset member and leader of the Palestinian-Israeli party Balad, tells TRT World, while referring to the commonly used adjective for Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers.

Palestinian-Israelis are a mostly Muslim minority group of 1.6 million citizens, constituting 21 percent of the country’s population. Eight of every 10 Palestinian citizens of Israel are Muslim, while the rest are Christians and Druze.

Calling Israeli democracy an “illusion”, Shehadeh says Palestinian-Israeli representatives in the Knesset are always under attack from their Zionist colleagues.

“There’s an atmosphere that this parliament belongs only to a part of the citizens. That it belongs only to the Jews. And we, the indigenous population, are not considered part of their group,” he says.

Politically motivated campaign

On June 30, the Knesset House Committee, which deals with parliamentary rules and rights of its members, voted 14-2 to advance a motion to expel Odeh.

“This is a fascist and racist move… The fight is between equality and Jewish supremacy, and we will never give up that fight,” Odeh wrote in a social media post after the vote.

The campaign to expel Odeh began early this year when he expressed hope for the release of both Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

Critics — led by Likud Avichai Boaron, a Jewish member of the Knesset — accused Odeh of equating hostages with “terrorists,” garnering 70 signatures to initiate expulsion proceedings.

This expulsion move, which requires 90 votes in parliament to succeed, seems to be in clear violation of Israel’s Basic Law, a set of quasi-constitutional laws that Israel uses in place of a proper constitution.

A Knesset member can be expelled only if they explicitly support armed struggle against the state of Israel — something legal experts say Odeh did not do.

The Adalah, an independent human rights organisation and legal centre in Israel, says the process to expel Odeh from the Knesset is part of an “inciteful, politically motivated campaign” aimed at delegitimising and eliminating Palestinian representation from the Israeli legislature.

Shehadeh says Palestinian-Israeli members of the Knesset have been harassed, hounded and chased away since 1984 when they were first allowed to establish their own parties.

“There has been incitement against our political parties, against our representatives. Sometimes, we are attacked physically. We are attacked verbally all the time,” he says.

Human rights organisations accuse Israel of treating the Palestinian Israelis as second-class citizens and practising “systematic and institutionalised discrimination”.

Palestinian-Israeli legislators have routinely faced relentless scrutiny at the hands of their Jewish colleagues. For example, Azmi Bishara, founder of the Balad party, went into exile in 2007 after being accused of aiding Hezbollah during the Second Lebanon War. He now lives in Qatar.