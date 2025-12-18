WORLD
Azerbaijan sends first fuel shipment to Armenia after decades of war
The fuel delivery, agreed during recent high-level talks, marks a rare step toward economic cooperation as the two countries pursue peace negotiations after decades of conflict.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan meet in Abu Dhabi on July 10, 2025 [FILE]. / AA
December 18, 2025

Azerbaijan has said its state oil company SOCAR dispatched 1,220 metric tonnes of gasoline to Armenia, the first such shipment in three decades as the two countries gradually improve relations after years of war.

The Azerbaijani government said on Thursday that the gasoline was shipped by train from the capital Baku to Boyuk-Kesik near the border with Georgia, across whose territory it will then be delivered to Armenia.

The shipment was agreed last month at talks between the deputy prime ministers of the two South Caucasus countries as part of a drive to expand economic cooperation, said Hikmet Hajiyev, assistant to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and head of foreign policy in his administration.

Azerbaijan and Armenia were locked in conflict for nearly 30 years after Karabakh, internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, was occupied by pro-Armenian militias in the 1990s. In 2023, Azerbaijan retook control over the region, after which the two sides began peace negotiations.

Earlier this year, Azerbaijan also reopened its territory for the transit of goods to Armenia, a route that had been closed since 1997. Since October, two shipments of grain from Kazakhstan and Russia have already crossed Azerbaijan en route to Armenia, with another consignment of Russian grain expected by the end of the year.

