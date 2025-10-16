MIDDLE EAST
UN urges Pakistan and Afghanistan to end hostilities to protect civilians
The statement came after days of fighting that killed dozens of people in both countries and injured hundreds more.
Pakistan closes border with Afghanistan following exchanges of fire, in Torkham. / Reuters
October 16, 2025

At least 18 people have been killed and more than 360 wounded in Afghanistan in clashes between Pakistan and Afghanistan since October 10, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) has said in a statement.

"UNAMA calls on all parties to bring a lasting end to hostilities to protect civilians," the statement added on Thursday.

It’s the deadliest crisis between the neighbours since 2021, when the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan following the collapse of the Western-backed government.

Cross-border violence has escalated since October 10, with each country saying they were retaliating to armed provocations from the other.

On Wednesday, the two sides agreed to a ceasefire. The truce followed appeals from major regional powers, as the violence threatened to destabilise a region where groups, including al-Qaeda, are trying to resurface.

There were no reports of overnight fighting.

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan welcomed the ceasefire and said it was still assessing the number of casualties. It said the heaviest toll was in the south on Wednesday.

Pakistan has not provided figures for civilian casualties suffered on its side of the border.

It has repeatedly accused Afghanistan of harbouring terrorists, a charge rejected by the Taliban. Pakistan is grappling with attacks that have increased since 2021.

The two countries share a 2,611-kilometre (1,622-mile) long border known as the Durand Line, which Afghanistan has never recognised.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
