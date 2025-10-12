Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz on Sunday said that he instructed the army to prepare for the demolition of what he claimed were underground tunnels used by the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza.

On X, Katz called the demolition "the major challenge for Israel after the phase of returning the hostages," claiming that it would be carried out "directly by the IDF (Israeli army) and through the international mechanism to be established under US leadership and supervision.”

The minister claimed that the demolition of tunnels is the “primary meaning” of the agreed demilitarisation of Gaza and disarmament of Hamas under the ceasefire deal.

Trump’s truce plan