WAR ON IRAN
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Trump signals US-Iran cooperation after controversial 'regime change' claim
Washington will work closely with Iran, the US president says, vowing no uranium enrichment and hinting at tariff and sanctions relief.
Trump signals US-Iran cooperation after controversial 'regime change' claim
Trump signals cooperation with Iran after ‘regime change’ / Reuters
a day ago

US President Donald Trump has said that the US will engage with Iran following what he described as a “very productive Regime Change,” signalling a dramatic shift toward cooperation even as major disputes endure.

In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump wrote: “The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change!”

“There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B‑2 Bombers) Nuclear ‘Dust.’ It is now, and has been, under very exacting Satellite Surveillance (Space Force!). Nothing has been touched since the date of the attack,” he added.

Trump also indicated progress on economic measures, saying, “We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran. Many of the 15 points have already been agreed to.”

“A Country supplying Military Weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed, on any goods sold to the United States of America, 50 percent, effective immediately. There will be no exclusions or exemptions!” he added.

On Tuesday, the US president announced that he agreed “to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks.”

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The announcement came less than two hours before a deadline Trump had set for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and accept an agreement or face what he described as the destruction of “a whole civilisation.”

Regional tensions escalated after the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran on February 28, killing more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

Tehran also restricted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, which it has agreed to reopen as part of the ceasefire deal.

RelatedTRT World - 'Common sense has prevailed': World leaders cautiously welcome temporary Iran-US ceasefire
SOURCE:AA
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