US President Donald Trump has said that the US will engage with Iran following what he described as a “very productive Regime Change,” signalling a dramatic shift toward cooperation even as major disputes endure.

In a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump wrote: “The United States will work closely with Iran, which we have determined has gone through what will be a very productive Regime Change!”

“There will be no enrichment of Uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried (B‑2 Bombers) Nuclear ‘Dust.’ It is now, and has been, under very exacting Satellite Surveillance (Space Force!). Nothing has been touched since the date of the attack,” he added.

Trump also indicated progress on economic measures, saying, “We are, and will be, talking Tariff and Sanctions relief with Iran. Many of the 15 points have already been agreed to.”

“A Country supplying Military Weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed, on any goods sold to the United States of America, 50 percent, effective immediately. There will be no exclusions or exemptions!” he added.

On Tuesday, the US president announced that he agreed “to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks.”