The European Union announced the adoption of sanctions against Abdelrahim Dagalo, the second in command of Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF), as part of efforts to hold those responsible for atrocities in the country accountable.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, speaking to the press after a Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels on Thursday, said the measure sends a "signal" that the international community will pursue individuals responsible for escalating violence in Sudan.

"The situation is deteriorating sharply. The capture of Al Fasher by the Rapid Support Forces opens another devastating chapter in this war. The conflict has brought thousands of deaths and immense suffering," Kallas said.

She added that all 27 EU member states urged the parties to resume negotiations toward an immediate and lasting ceasefire.

Kallas also welcomed international peace efforts, including those by the US, aimed at halting the ongoing human suffering in Sudan.

Separately, the bloc condemned in a statement the acts committed by the RSF, including deliberate targeting of civilians, ethnic killings, sexual and gender-based violence, and denial of humanitarian access.