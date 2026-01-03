Two Palestinians were killed and 18 others injured by Israeli gunfire in Gaza on Saturday, in a new violation of a ceasefire agreement, medical sources said.

Medical sources told Anadolu that an 11-year-old girl was shot dead by Israeli forces in the town of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.

The girl was killed while she was in a designated safe area in the town, from which the Israeli army had withdrawn under the ceasefire, local sources said.

A 45-year-old woman was also killed by Israeli army fire in the Tal al-Dhahab area of Beit Lahia, they added.

Another Palestinian was wounded by Israeli forces near Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, also in an area from which the army had withdrawn, according to a medical source.

Israeli fire on displaced Palestinians