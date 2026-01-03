Two Palestinians were killed and 18 others injured by Israeli gunfire in Gaza on Saturday, in a new violation of a ceasefire agreement, medical sources said.
Medical sources told Anadolu that an 11-year-old girl was shot dead by Israeli forces in the town of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.
The girl was killed while she was in a designated safe area in the town, from which the Israeli army had withdrawn under the ceasefire, local sources said.
A 45-year-old woman was also killed by Israeli army fire in the Tal al-Dhahab area of Beit Lahia, they added.
Another Palestinian was wounded by Israeli forces near Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, also in an area from which the army had withdrawn, according to a medical source.
Israeli fire on displaced Palestinians
In southern Gaza, a medical source said 17 Palestinians were wounded by Israeli gunfire on the northwestern outskirts of Rafah, an area the army had previously withdrawn from under the ceasefire agreement.
Most of the wounded were transferred to Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis for medical attention.
Local sources said Israeli military vehicles opened fire towards areas where displaced Palestinians gathered northwest of Rafah, while gunfire was also reported from elevated military platforms installed by the army inside parts of the city under its control.
Local sources also said that Israeli military vehicles opened indiscriminate fire east of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.
Since the ceasefire agreement came into effect on October 10, the Israeli army has committed hundreds of violations, killing 418 Palestinians and wounding 1,171 others, according to the Health Ministry.
The ceasefire halted Israel’s two-year war that killed nearly 71,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children, injured more than 171,200 others, and left the enclave in ruins. But despite the ceasefire, Israel’s deadly attacks on Gaza continue.