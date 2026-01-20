The Syrian army has taken control of the Karakozak area, where the land of the Suleyman Shah Tomb is located, shortly before a ceasefire with the YPG terror group took effect, according to the Anadolu Agency.

The advance came around one hour before the truce entered into force on Tuesday.

Earlier, Syrian forces moved into the town of Sarrin, northeast of Aleppo, following intense clashes with terrorist elements in the southern parts of the Ayn al Arab district in Aleppo province.

The army stepped up its advance on the Sarrin front after its units west of the Euphrates River were unable to cross the bridge because of heavy fire from YPG terror group elements entrenched in the hilly terrain on the opposite bank.

Advancing northwards from Sarrin towards the Ayn al Arab district, Syrian forces surrounded the area where Karakozak village is located.