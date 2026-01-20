MIDDLE EAST
Syrian army takes control of Suleyman Shah Tomb area ahead of ceasefire with YPG terror group
Forces halt entry due to extensive mines left by YPG terror group around Karakozak bridge.
Syrian army retakes Suleyman Shah Tomb zone hours before the ceasefire. / AA
January 20, 2026

The Syrian army has taken control of the Karakozak area, where the land of the Suleyman Shah Tomb is located, shortly before a ceasefire with the YPG terror group took effect, according to the Anadolu Agency.

The advance came around one hour before the truce entered into force on Tuesday.

Earlier, Syrian forces moved into the town of Sarrin, northeast of Aleppo, following intense clashes with terrorist elements in the southern parts of the Ayn al Arab district in Aleppo province.

The army stepped up its advance on the Sarrin front after its units west of the Euphrates River were unable to cross the bridge because of heavy fire from YPG terror group elements entrenched in the hilly terrain on the opposite bank.

Advancing northwards from Sarrin towards the Ayn al Arab district, Syrian forces surrounded the area where Karakozak village is located.

Despite securing control of the zone, the army has not yet entered the immediate area of the Suleyman Shah Tomb due to extensive mining carried out by the YPG terror group around the bridge and within the site itself.

Military sources said the area will be fully secured once mines and explosive devices are cleared, allowing safe access for troops.

The YPG is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, which is recognised as a terror organisation by Türkiye, the US, UK, and the EU.

SOURCE:AA
