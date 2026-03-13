WAR ON IRAN
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Essential for BRICS to support regional, global security: Iran's top diplomat
Regional and international bodies need to "condemn military aggression against Iran," says Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi.
Essential for BRICS to support regional, global security: Iran's top diplomat
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi speaks during a meeting with foreign ambassadors to Iran, in Tehran, Iran, on October 5 2025. / Reuters
March 13, 2026

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that it was “essential” for the BRICS bloc to play its role in maintaining regional and global stability amid tensions in the Middle East.

He made the remarks during a phone call with Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar, according to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

India currently chairs the 11-member bloc of emerging economies, which also includes China, South Africa, Russia and the UAE.

“Highlighting the importance and position of BRICS as a forum for developing multilateral cooperation,” Araghchi said it was “essential for the institution to play a constructive role at the current juncture in supporting regional and global stability and security.”

Araghchi also stressed the “necessity” for regional and international bodies and organisations to “condemn the military aggression against Iran” amid the conflict with the US and Israel.

US atrocities

The Thursday night call was the fourth such conversation since the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran that has killed more than 1,300 people, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

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The Iranian foreign minister briefed Jaishankar on the latest situation resulting from the acts of “aggression and atrocities committed by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran, as well as the consequences for regional and global stability and security,” the statement said.

Jaishankar made a brief statement about his conversation with his Iranian counterpart.

“Discussed bilateral matters as also BRICS related issues,” he said on the US social media company X.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday, expressing “deep concern” about Middle East tensions.

Following the US-Israeli joint attack, Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and Gulf countries hosting US military assets.

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