Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Friday that it was “essential” for the BRICS bloc to play its role in maintaining regional and global stability amid tensions in the Middle East.

He made the remarks during a phone call with Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar, according to a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

India currently chairs the 11-member bloc of emerging economies, which also includes China, South Africa, Russia and the UAE.

“Highlighting the importance and position of BRICS as a forum for developing multilateral cooperation,” Araghchi said it was “essential for the institution to play a constructive role at the current juncture in supporting regional and global stability and security.”

Araghchi also stressed the “necessity” for regional and international bodies and organisations to “condemn the military aggression against Iran” amid the conflict with the US and Israel.

US atrocities

The Thursday night call was the fourth such conversation since the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran that has killed more than 1,300 people, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.