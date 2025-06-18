North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has vowed to "honestly implement" the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with Russia, the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Wednesday.

Kim pledged during his meeting with Russian security chief Sergey Shoygu in Pyongyang on Tuesday.

Pyongyang will "invariably and unconditionally support" Russia to defend its sovereignty, territorial integrity and international justice against the "imperialist moves of hegemony," Kim said.

North Korea deployed thousands of soldiers to aid Russia in the war against Ukraine, following the signing of the partnership pact by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim in Pyongyang in June 2024.

The pact requires extending military support in case either side is attacked by a third party.

North Korea to send thousands of personnel

Kim and Shoygu discussed and approved "some ideas and plans for conveying long the heroic feats displayed by soldiers of units of the Korean People's Army in the operations for liberating the Kursk area."

It was Shoygu's second trip to Pyongyang in less than two weeks, visiting last time on June 4, as this month marks the first anniversary of the pact.