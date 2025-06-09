WORLD
2 min read
Hong Kong reaffirms US dollar peg amid market volatility, geopolitical pressure
The Hong Kong dollar saw sharp swings over two months, hitting both ends of its trading band and triggering heavy central bank intervention.
Hong Kong reaffirms US dollar peg amid market volatility, geopolitical pressure
Lee said his administration would strengthen the city's role as the global offshore yuan hub. / Photo: AP / AP
June 9, 2025

Hong Kong will maintain its currency peg to the US dollar, the financial hub's leader said in an interview published on Monday, despite escalating geopolitical tensions and some calls to shift to a Chinese yuan peg.

The Hong Kong dollar has experienced sharp volatility over the past two months, strengthening to hit the strong end of the trading band and prompting the city's de-facto central bank to forcefully step up intervention, before the currency softened to near the weaker limit in recent sessions.

"Hong Kong's link with the US dollar has proven to be one of the fundamental success factors," John Lee told the South China Morning Post, noting the peg had always come under pressure, especially in uncertain times.

In order to defend the currency's peg to move within 7.75 and 7.85 per US dollar range, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority injected HK$129.4 billion into the market to purchase $16.7 billion worth of US dollars in multiple interventions last month.

RECOMMENDED

Some market watchers have called for switching Hong Kong's US dollar peg to the yuan at a time when trade tensions between the world's two largest economies have created uncertainty.

Lee said his administration would strengthen the city's role as the global offshore yuan hub, while continuing to defend the US dollar peg.

"We will do more (offshore yuan) product diversification, so that it will generate more trade," he told the newspaper, noting that about 80% of the offshore yuan payments were processed in Hong Kong.

RelatedDollar touches 2-year high on Trump’s return. How long will the rally last?

SOURCE:REUTERS, Reuters
Explore
France moves to ban social media for children under 15
Azerbaijan foils embassy attack plot linked to Daesh offshoot
China rejects US criticism at UN, saying Washington 'unqualified' to judge law of sea
Man charged after homemade explosive thrown at Australia Day Indigenous rally
North Korea fires 'projectile' towards Sea of Japan: South Korea
Children starve, livestock die as drought pushes northeastern Kenya to brink
China's Xi meets Finnish PM as Arctic security and trade routes gain weight
Philippines, US hold joint military drill at disputed South China Sea shoal
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria