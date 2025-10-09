We Palestinians are cautiously hopeful. Families in Gaza describe a strange mix of relief and dread — joy that the bombing has stopped, fear that it could resume at any moment, and grief for what has already been lost.



For many Palestinians, even the word ceasefire feels foreign after a year of relentless bombardment. Yet this moment, fragile as it is, carries the potential to become something more enduring — if the regional architecture now forming around it is allowed to take root.

The new ceasefire agreement lays out a phased plan: a cessation of hostilities, the gradual withdrawal of Israeli troops, and a reciprocal exchange of hostages and prisoners.

Hamas still holds 48 hostages — including both Israelis and foreign nationals, as well as the bodies of those deceased — while Israel continues to detain nearly 11,000 Palestinians. This stark imbalance remains one of the central obstacles to any lasting agreement.

But the real significance lies not only in the terms, but in who is at the table. Unlike previous truces, this one is being shaped and guaranteed by a broader coalition of regional actors — Türkiye , Egypt, and Qatar — with additional diplomatic support from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates. That multilateral character could make the difference between another temporary pause and the beginning of a sustainable framework for peace.



Middle East steps in

In past ceasefires, mediation was often narrowly centred on Washington or limited to short-term humanitarian management. This time, the Middle East itself has stepped into the driver’s seat.



Türkiye’s engagement has been especially noteworthy. Ankara’s diplomats were directly involved in the talks held in Sharm el-Sheikh, and President Erdogan has publicly committed to “ closely monitoring ” implementation. This is more than symbolic: Türkiye has positioned itself as a guarantor, one with the political will and regional credibility to push for compliance.

Egypt’s leverage remains indispensable. It controls the Rafah crossing, Gaza’s main exit to Egypt, serves as the principal security interlocutor with Israel, and has decades of experience mediating ceasefire logistics.



Qatar, for its part, continues to be the essential bridge to Hamas — maintaining the political channels, humanitarian financing, and technical expertise needed to operationalise a deal on the ground. Together, these three states form a regional backbone capable of turning written terms into real-world enforcement.

But the circle of diplomacy is widening. Saudi Arabia has been vocal in linking the ceasefire to the need for a credible political horizon — specifically, recognition of a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders, a long-standing demand in international law and UN resolutions.

The UAE has indicated readiness to support reconstruction through maritime corridors and infrastructure projects inside Gaza. Jordan has pledged to scale up humanitarian delivery once access restrictions are eased, drawing on its logistical experience from earlier aid operations.

This collective engagement represents a new political geometry — one in which the region is reacting to Western frameworks, but also actively designing its own.