WAR ON IRAN
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France faces MICA missile shortage amid UAE drone interceptions
Intensive Rafale operations against Iranian drones have strained air-to-air missile stockpiles, according to French media.
France faces MICA missile shortage amid UAE drone interceptions
[File] The MICA ER missile, deployed on Rafale jets, provides extended-range air-to-air interception against drones and aircraft. / AFP
March 17, 2026

France is running low on MICA air-to-air missiles as its Rafale fighter jets continue intercepting Iranian drones over the United Arab Emirates, according to French media reports.

The high tempo of operations has significantly reduced available stocks, raising concerns within defence circles, the French weekly La Tribune said.

The situation has prompted discussions in Paris on how to balance ongoing missions with the need to preserve long-term military readiness.

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Hostilities in the Middle East have escalated since Israel and the US launched joint attacks on Iran on February 28, killing over 1,300 people so far, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

⁠Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while also disrupting global markets and aviation.

SOURCE:AA
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