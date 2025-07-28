[NOTE: Broken Kids: The Untold Story of Young Athletes available until August 25, 2025.]

In 1983, at the French Open Women’s Tennis Tournament at the Stade Roland Garros, Stefanie Maria Graf, better known as Steffi Graf, became the youngest-ever tennis player to compete in the main draw of a grand slam at the age of 13. She had turned pro one year earlier, in 1982, and she was to become a sensation for the next two decades. Steffi Graf learned how to swing a racket when she was three years old. Her father, Peter, coached her and controlled her schedule in order to protect her from burn out. Still, Steffi’s father had her train four hours a day, almost every day, and quit his job when he was convinced that his daughter was a prodigy and is likely to win prize money from her tennis career.

Journalists would later question whether Steffi Graf’s father was a monster or a protector. Western media at that time, in the 1980s, was obsessed with criticizing harsh training sports regimes in the Eastern European Bloc. These institutions were accused of taking young athletes from their families and recruiting them into specialized sports schools. They then went through intense physical and psychological pressure in training programs that prioritized medals over wellbeing. Many of them would end up suffering chronic injuries, burnout, and emotional trauma. Despite the rampant criticism of these practices by Western media, it seems that the lure of glory, medals and prize money is what stuck with societies falling prey to capitalism and fake dreams.