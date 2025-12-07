Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he will meet President Donald Trump later this month, saying a second phase of the US president's Gaza plan was close.

The meeting will discuss possible opportunities for peace and an end to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas's rule in the enclave, he said during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Sunday.

Negotiations on the next stages of Trump's plan to end the two-year war in the Palestinian enclave have been continuing.

The plan also included the release of Israeli hostages and the establishment of an interim technocratic Palestinian government in Gaza, overseen by an international "board of peace" and backed by an international security force.

"I will be having very important conversations at the end of the month on how to ensure the second phase will be achieved," Netanyahu added.