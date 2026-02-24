Reports in Norwegian media on Tuesday said former prime minister Thorbjorn Jagland had been hospitalised last week following an attempt to kill himself, days after he was charged in connection with an alleged corruption investigation tied to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.
The claims were first published by the news site iNyheter, which cited an unnamed source describing Jagland’s condition as serious. Details about his treatment or the hospital involved have not been publicly confirmed, and Norwegian authorities have not issued an official statement.
Jagland, 75, is one of Norway’s most prominent political figures, having served as prime minister and later as secretary general of the Council of Europe.
He also chaired the Norwegian Nobel Committee for several years, playing a central role in awarding the Nobel Peace Prize.
Police searched Jagland’s properties
Norwegian broadcaster NRK reported earlier this month that police had searched properties linked to Jagland as part of an inquiry examining alleged benefits and contacts connected to Epstein, whose global network of relationships has drawn scrutiny of public figures worldwide.
The reports have stirred controversy in Norway’s media community after iNyheter said some editors agreed with Jagland’s lawyer not to cover the hospitalisation because of its sensitive nature.
The disclosure has reignited debate about privacy versus public interest when prominent officials face serious allegations.
Authorities have not publicly confirmed the details of the investigation or Jagland’s medical status, and it remains unclear how the case will proceed.