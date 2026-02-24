Reports in Norwegian media on Tuesday said former prime minister Thorbjorn Jagland had been hospitalised last week following an attempt to kill himself, days after he was charged in connection with an alleged corruption investigation tied to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The claims were first published by the news site iNyheter, which cited an unnamed source describing Jagland’s condition as serious. Details about his treatment or the hospital involved have not been publicly confirmed, and Norwegian authorities have not issued an official statement.

Jagland, 75, is one of Norway’s most prominent political figures, having served as prime minister and later as secretary general of the Council of Europe.

He also chaired the Norwegian Nobel Committee for several years, playing a central role in awarding the Nobel Peace Prize.

Police searched Jagland’s properties