TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Turkish president remains committed to Gaza's security stabilisation and recovery: Fidan
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan says the humanitarian situation in Gaza "remains fragile, and ceasefire violations continue to occur".
Turkish president remains committed to Gaza's security stabilisation and recovery: Fidan
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan makes a speech during the inaugural meeting of the Board of Peace in Washington, DC, US, February 19, 2026. / AA
6 hours ago

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan remains committed to security stabilisation and recovery in Gaza, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Thursday.

Fidan made the remarks at the inaugural Board of Peace meeting, which convened in Washington under the chairmanship of US President Donald Trump.

He said that “after two years of human suffering, (a) ceasefire in Gaza has been achieved, thanks to President Trump’s personal engagement and our collective efforts”.

“Yet the humanitarian situation remains fragile, and ceasefire violations continue to occur. A prompt, coordinated and effective response is therefore essential,” said Fidan.

RECOMMENDED

“President Erdogan remains fully committed to Gaza’s security stabilisation and recovery. Türkiye has already been providing (an) immense amount of humanitarian assistance to Gaza,” he said.

“We can also contribute meaningfully to the rehabilitation of health and education sectors, as well as the training of the police force. In addition, we are prepared to provide troops to the International Stabilization Force.”

“Türkiye will continue to support your (Trump’s) efforts towards a just and lasting peace. We remain convinced that the foundation of such peace is a two-state solution. Let us work towards that objective for the benefit of all peoples of the region,” he added.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye neutralises threats at source beyond its borders: Erdogan
SOURCE:AA
Explore
No country can deprive Iran of nuclear enrichment rights: Tehran
Israeli actions raising 'ethnic cleansing' fears in West Bank, Gaza: UN
Deadly gas explosion flattens apartment block in Pakistan's Karachi
RSF mass killings in Sudan's Al Fasher 'point to genocide': UN report
Russia downs 113 Ukrainian drones as refinery comes under attack: officials
Australian police investigate fresh threat targeting largest mosque ahead of Ramadan
Emails show Israel managed security at Epstein-owned building where ex-PM Barak stayed
Venezuela interim leader meets Qatar emir, seeks closer relations
Deadly drone strikes deepen danger for Sudan's children: UNICEF
Unusual praise: Pyongyang lauds Seoul's move to curb drone intrusions
French pro-Palestine group calls for boycott of dates produced in illegal Israeli settlements
AI cannot be left to 'whims of a few billionaires': UN chief
Bill Gates pulls out of India AI summit amid Epstein fallout
Podcaster Tucker Carlson briefly held then released by Israeli airport security: report
Balcazar installed as Peru's interim president following Jeri's ouster