Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan remains committed to security stabilisation and recovery in Gaza, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Thursday.

Fidan made the remarks at the inaugural Board of Peace meeting, which convened in Washington under the chairmanship of US President Donald Trump.

He said that “after two years of human suffering, (a) ceasefire in Gaza has been achieved, thanks to President Trump’s personal engagement and our collective efforts”.

“Yet the humanitarian situation remains fragile, and ceasefire violations continue to occur. A prompt, coordinated and effective response is therefore essential,” said Fidan.