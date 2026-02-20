An Iranian fighter jet has crashed, killing one of two pilots onboard, Iranian state broadcaster IRIB said.

The air force plane crashed during a late-night training exercise in western Hamadan province, IRIB posted on Telegram.

"The cause of the accident is under investigation," it added.

The incident comes amid massive US military buildup near Iran.

President Donald Trump has deployed warships, fighter jets and other military hardware to the Middle East as he seeks to block Iran from building a nuclear bomb, something Tehran says it is not pursuing.

Trump has repeatedly threatened military action against Iran, citing a deadly crackdown on protesters last month then more recently over its nuclear programme.

On Thursday, Trump said that Iran had at most 15 days to make a deal and again suggested that the United States would attack if failed to do so.