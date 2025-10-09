President Donald Trump has declared that the US and other negotiators helped end Israel's war on besieged Gaza, stressing the Israeli captives should be released on Monday or Tuesday and that he hopes to attend a signing ceremony in Egypt.

Trump opened a White House Cabinet meeting on Thursday to discuss the deal reached on Wednesday under which the captives held in Gaza are to be released as part of a first phase of a broader Gaza plan.

He said, "We ended the war in Gaza," hoping it would lead to "lasting peace."

Trump also congratulated the mediators, Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar, for reaching the deal. He also thanked Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, and Jordan in his remarks.

He conveyed particular gratitude to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his personal role in securing the ceasefire agreement.

"President Erdogan was personally involved in securing a ceasefire deal," he said.

Trump also mentioned that he was ready to work with Iran.

"Iran wants to work on peace. Tehran was totally in favour of the Gaza ceasefire deal, and we appreciate that, and we'll work with Iran," he said.

'Big retribution'

Trump said that Israeli captives held in Gaza since October 7, 2023 should be released on Monday or Tuesday and that he hopes to attend a signing ceremony in Egypt.

Since 2023, Tel Aviv has killed more than 67,000 Palestinians and wounded nearly 170,000 others.

Some 10,000 Palestinians are feared buried under the rubble of their bombed homes. Another 10,000 have been abducted by Israel and dumped in Israeli jails and torture chambers.

But experts and some studies say this is just a tip of an iceberg and the actual Palestinian death toll could be around 200,000.