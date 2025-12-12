Germany has summoned Russia's ambassador over what it alleged was a huge increase in threatening hybrid activities by Moscow including disinformation campaigns, espionage, cyberattacks and attempted sabotage, a German foreign ministry spokesperson said.

"This morning we therefore summoned the Russian ambassador to the foreign office and made it clear that we are monitoring Russia's actions very closely and will take action against them," the spokesperson said on Friday.

Berlin said it had identified two Russian cyber operations, targeting air traffic control and February's general election.

The German foreign ministry spokesperson added: "We can now clearly attribute the cyberattack against German Air Safety in August 2024 to the hacker collective APT28, also known as Fancy Bear.

"Second, we can now state definitively that Russia, through the Storm 1516 campaign, sought to influence and destabilise the most recent federal election."