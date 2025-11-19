TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Debris of crashed military aircraft brought back to Türkiye as black box analysis begins
The Turkish Air Force C-130 aircraft went down near the Azerbaijan-Georgia border on November 11, causing the deaths of all 20 personnel on board.
Debris of crashed military aircraft brought back to Türkiye as black box analysis begins
Analysis of the crashed aircraft’s black box has begun. / Reuters
November 19, 2025

Most of the wreckage of the C-130 military cargo aircraft that crashed near the Azerbaijan-Georgia border has been transported to Türkiye.

A “crash investigation team” that was formed and deployed to the site immediately after the incident last week is continuing its work. After detailed examinations in the area, the aircraft debris was carefully loaded onto trucks. The majority of the C-130’s wreckage has now been brought to Türkiye.

The debris will be examined at the 2nd Air Maintenance Factory Directorate in central Anatolian Kayseri province, which operates under the Ministry of National Defence’s Military Factories Directorate.

Meanwhile, analysis of the aircraft’s black box has begun. The cause of the incident is expected to become clear once the on-site inspections and black box decoding are completed. The crash investigation team will continue its work at the crash site until the weekend.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye's military cargo plane crashes near Georgia-Azerbaijan border with 20 personnel on board
RECOMMENDED

The Turkish Air Force C-130 aircraft went down near the Azerbaijan-Georgia border on November 11, causing the deaths of all 20 personnel on board.

National Defence Minister Yasar Guler told reporters after a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday that decoding the flight recorders and obtaining initial findings would take at least two months.

"According to preliminary findings, although not certain, the tail section breaks off first. Then it splits into three parts. These will be clarified by the black box," the minister explained, adding that the black box is currently being examined by the Turkish Aerospace Industry (TUSAS).

RelatedTRT World - 20 Turkish soldiers martyred in military cargo plane crash in Georgia: defence ministry
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gaza peacekeeping force could total 20,000 troops: Indonesia
UN to withdraw most peacekeepers from Lebanon by mid-2027
Poland denies Russia's claim of security services' role in Moscow assassination attempt
Former Israeli PM Olmert warns occupied West Bank policies resemble 'ethnic cleansing'
China steps in as Cuba faces deepening fuel crunch under US pressure
Greek PM visit to Türkiye signals potential thaw in ties
Saudi Arabia calls out RSF over Al Fasher atrocities, demands aid access
Russian strike hits energy facility in Ukraine's Odessa region
Australian envoy urges probe into police force against Muslims during Herzog visit
Nigerian military kills dozens of terrorists, repatriates 700 refugees in northeast
Türkiye's industrial production up on monthly basis in December 2025
Macron urges Europe to use 'Greenland moment' to push reforms, brace for more clashes with US
Anarchist group claims Italy rail sabotage during Winter Olympics opening
US considers expanding nuclear arsenal, resuming underground testing: report
Bangladesh election candidates urge voters to elect 'ethical' leadership as campaigning ends