International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday he expects the United States and Iran to hold talks this weekend in Islamabad, Pakistan, adding that the negotiations are likely to be broader in scope.
In an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Grossi said the discussions are expected to cover missiles, Iran-aligned militias and security guarantees for Tehran. “This time, there will also be missiles, militias allied with the Islamic Republic, security guarantees for Iran on the table,” he said.
Meanwhile, Pakistani sources told Türkiye’s Anadolu Agency that a breakthrough in Iran-US talks is expected within 48 hours. According to the report, Tehran is seeking comprehensive security guarantees and is also demanding compensation for damage sustained during the ongoing conflict.
Grossi said a temporary solution may be possible, stressing that it should not be military.
“There are alternative diplomatic plans that would allow both a solution that says that at the moment there will be no more enrichment because the political, military, and trust situation does not allow it; and, in principle, to reassess the issue in five or ten years’ time,” he added.
The US and Israel have maintained air strikes on Iran since February 28, killing so far over 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.
Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.