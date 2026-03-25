International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday he expects the United States and Iran to hold talks this weekend in Islamabad, Pakistan, adding that the negotiations are likely to be broader in scope.

In an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, Grossi said the discussions are expected to cover missiles, Iran-aligned militias and security guarantees for Tehran. “This time, there will also be missiles, militias allied with the Islamic Republic, security guarantees for Iran on the table,” he said.

Meanwhile, Pakistani sources told Türkiye’s Anadolu Agency that a breakthrough in Iran-US talks is expected within 48 hours. According to the report, Tehran is seeking comprehensive security guarantees and is also demanding compensation for damage sustained during the ongoing conflict.

Grossi said a temporary solution may be possible, stressing that it should not be military.